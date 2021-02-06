Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,054 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 8.5% of O Dell Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.50. 6,458,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,365,209. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.81.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

