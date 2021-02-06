Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Lifted by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,519 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.7% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,040,259,000 after purchasing an additional 545,883 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,382 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,365,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,545,000 after purchasing an additional 177,327 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,548,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,276,000 after purchasing an additional 325,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,034,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,931,000 after purchasing an additional 195,163 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average of $46.81.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

