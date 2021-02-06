Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 6.5% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Truepoint Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $97,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 402.8% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $265.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.80. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $265.58.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

