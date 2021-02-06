Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.4% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of VGT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $370.70. The company had a trading volume of 363,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,368. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $355.30 and a 200-day moving average of $325.30. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $372.22.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

