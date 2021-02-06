Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 262.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGV. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $122,000.

Shares of MGV stock opened at $89.16 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.48.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

