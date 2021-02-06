Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $124.89 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $125.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.