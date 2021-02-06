Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.6% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $32,000.

VOE stock opened at $124.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.71 and a 200-day moving average of $110.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $125.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

