Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Increased by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,368,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 82,351 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 7.7% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Truepoint Inc. owned about 0.36% of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $116,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $88.11 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.46.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.