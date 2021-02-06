Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.3% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,912,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,676,000 after purchasing an additional 412,815 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,424 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,317,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,488,000 after purchasing an additional 283,523 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,200,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,326,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,722,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,077 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.97. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $46.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50.

