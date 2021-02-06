Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) is Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 6.8% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $20,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $293.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.33. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $123.28 and a 52 week high of $293.27.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.