Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.6% of S.A. Mason LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,403,000 after acquiring an additional 157,897 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,270,000 after purchasing an additional 136,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,294,000 after purchasing an additional 351,008 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,748,000 after purchasing an additional 116,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,770,000 after purchasing an additional 331,479 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $211.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.71. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $211.98.

