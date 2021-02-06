Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.6% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,130,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,865,000 after purchasing an additional 192,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,358,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,572,000 after purchasing an additional 190,711 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,484,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,385,000 after purchasing an additional 670,762 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 687,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,032,000 after purchasing an additional 32,542 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $153.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.03. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $154.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

