Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Boosted by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

VOO opened at $356.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $345.40 and its 200-day moving average is $323.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $357.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

