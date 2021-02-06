Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:BND opened at $86.96 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.