Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.0% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 535,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,207,000 after acquiring an additional 63,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $3,280,000.

Shares of BND opened at $86.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.91. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

