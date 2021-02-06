Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Lifted by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $204.11 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $204.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

