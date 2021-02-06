Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) is S.A. Mason LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.7% of S.A. Mason LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $204.11 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $204.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

