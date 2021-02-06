Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 6.2% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $122.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.60. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

