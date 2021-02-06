Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,330 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.1% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,598,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,749,000 after buying an additional 565,638 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,255,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,780,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,117,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,879,000 after purchasing an additional 80,826 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,058,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,653,000 after purchasing an additional 100,703 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,758,000 after buying an additional 203,275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $122.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.60. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

