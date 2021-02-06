Vanilla Network Reaches Market Cap of $133,791.80 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 6th. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $133,791.80 and $96,987.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 35.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00050542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.92 or 0.00180302 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00062237 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00072779 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.36 or 0.00223447 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00043054 BTC.

Vanilla Network Token Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

