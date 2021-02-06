Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.53.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.78. The company had a trading volume of 269,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,728. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.06 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.64. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $191.98.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Gili Iohan sold 7,143 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,000,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total transaction of $262,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,466.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,198 shares of company stock worth $2,877,794 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,053,000 after acquiring an additional 409,367 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $915,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Varonis Systems by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

