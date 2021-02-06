Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $51.36

Shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.36 and traded as high as $54.78. Vectrus shares last traded at $53.69, with a volume of 26,880 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $624.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.51.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $352.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Vectrus, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEC. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus during the third quarter valued at $12,017,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vectrus during the third quarter worth about $6,906,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Vectrus by 20.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 403,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,344,000 after acquiring an additional 69,904 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vectrus by 85.5% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 99,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 45,950 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vectrus by 21.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,248 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vectrus (NYSE:VEC)

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

