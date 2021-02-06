Velas (VLX) Trading 1.3% Higher This Week

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $85.34 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000089 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001778 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000241 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 tokens. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.