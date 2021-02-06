Veles Achieves Market Capitalization of $78,792.22 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Veles has a total market cap of $78,792.22 and approximately $215,591.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Veles has traded 48.7% higher against the US dollar. One Veles coin can now be bought for about $0.0614 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,345.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,687.03 or 0.04181476 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.06 or 0.00399216 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.41 or 0.01185801 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.21 or 0.00468978 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.13 or 0.00386997 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.82 or 0.00242470 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00021300 BTC.

About Veles

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,392,483 coins and its circulating supply is 1,282,500 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

Buying and Selling Veles

Veles can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

