Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $6.01 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,846 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 target price (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,895.35.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,352.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,215.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,188.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

