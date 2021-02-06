Venus 1-Day Volume Tops $150.97 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Venus token can now be bought for about $25.67 or 0.00064656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a market capitalization of $212.76 million and approximately $150.97 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Venus has traded up 211% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,072.28 or 1.00914082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00030293 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000252 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000220 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003163 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Venus Token Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,286,853 tokens. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Venus Token Trading

Venus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

