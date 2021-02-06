Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 33.73% from the company’s current price.

VNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Veoneer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.10.

Veoneer stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,146. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.42. Veoneer has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.01. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 40.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Veoneer by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Veoneer by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

