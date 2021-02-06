Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $152.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will report sales of $152.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.70 million to $156.18 million. Vera Bradley posted sales of $156.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year sales of $478.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $476.40 million to $482.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $536.86 million, with estimates ranging from $492.70 million to $570.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.06 million, a PE ratio of 69.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

In related news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 229,883 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $1,986,189.12. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 49,060 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $417,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,085,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 607,197 shares of company stock valued at $5,150,124 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 39,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Vera Bradley by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Vera Bradley by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Vera Bradley by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 54,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

