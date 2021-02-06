Verasity 1-Day Volume Reaches $458,447.00 (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last week, Verasity has traded 42.4% higher against the US dollar. One Verasity coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $458,447.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00089895 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000180 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.95 or 0.00288090 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00024107 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00009517 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.