Verasity (VRA) Trading 36.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and $414,805.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 36.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00089882 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000174 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.11 or 0.00283935 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00027025 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 42.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00009378 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 coins. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

Verasity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

