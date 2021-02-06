Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.06

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.06 and traded as high as $19.05. Verbund shares last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 407 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Commerzbank downgraded shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Verbund from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.44.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $945.23 million for the quarter.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

