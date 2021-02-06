Verge (XVG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $26.44 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $262.60 million and $26.44 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.38 or 0.00393822 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000131 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003666 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,427,966,466 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.