Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VERI shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on Veritone from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Veritone in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $35,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,901.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Veritone by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 16,403 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritone in the second quarter valued at $869,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritone in the second quarter valued at $1,736,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritone in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Veritone by 538.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

VERI stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.16. 496,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,078. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 3.55. Veritone has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $46.50.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Veritone will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

