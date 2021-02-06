Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 118.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,828,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,120,105,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,084,232,000 after acquiring an additional 937,809 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,455,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $953,857,000 after acquiring an additional 330,979 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,105,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $417,434,000 after acquiring an additional 592,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,803,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $285,780,000 after acquiring an additional 601,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.81. The company has a market cap of $228.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

