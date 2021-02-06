Verso Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th.

Verso stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. Verso has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $417.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.89.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verso will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BWS Financial raised Verso from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other Verso news, CEO Randy J. Nebel purchased 15,000 shares of Verso stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $145,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt purchased 10,000 shares of Verso stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $97,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

