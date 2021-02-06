Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $293.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRTX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $215.26 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $197.47 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirova grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

