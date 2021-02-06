VerusCoin (VRSC) Reaches Market Cap of $31.82 Million

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded up 84.8% against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $31.82 million and $30,654.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001322 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00051380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00177743 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00083983 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00062304 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00226146 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00043962 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 60,596,461 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

VerusCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.