Viacoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.29 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $14.17 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 68.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.49 or 0.00396294 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003607 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,291 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

