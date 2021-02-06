Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 10,236 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Liberty Broadband worth $89,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.

LBRDK stock opened at $148.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.51. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.20 and a fifty-two week high of $165.23.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

