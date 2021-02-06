Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 172,268 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,466,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,268 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 7.11% of Encore Wire worth $88,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 241,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,223,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 52.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 62,986 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 17.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 155,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 23,492 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 88.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 141,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 66,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,825,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $62.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.85. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $63.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.89%.

WIRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sidoti cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.