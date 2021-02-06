Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,868,533 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 93.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,938,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,868,533 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.59% of Viavi Solutions worth $88,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 176.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Palladiem LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $60,047.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 160,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $2,189,740.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,417.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,795 shares of company stock worth $2,529,073. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.60 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.49 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

VIAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

