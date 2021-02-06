Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 319,340 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,670,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 319,340 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.66% of Sonoco Products worth $99,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 4.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,517,000 after purchasing an additional 56,696 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 20.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,127,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,566,000 after purchasing an additional 189,342 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 44.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 663,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,864,000 after purchasing an additional 204,910 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 286.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,377,000 after purchasing an additional 412,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 6.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 480,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,518,000 after purchasing an additional 29,264 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $42,543.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON opened at $59.81 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $62.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.