Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 352,565 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 98.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 710,438 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 352,565 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Cadence Design Systems worth $96,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $135.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.56. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $431,299.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 316,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,123,994.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $2,751,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $384,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,782 shares of company stock worth $18,542,799. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

