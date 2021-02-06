Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 38,731 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,095,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,731 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.38% of Avanos Medical worth $96,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,349,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 63,186 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,644,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 31,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,380,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,308,000 after purchasing an additional 27,085 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVNS opened at $47.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.14. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.34, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVNS. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Avanos Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

