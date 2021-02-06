Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 39,063 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,413,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,063 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 6.10% of Sykes Enterprises worth $90,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 16.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after buying an additional 55,800 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 103.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 47,277 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 756,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,892,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $1,823,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYKE opened at $41.36 on Friday. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average is $36.01.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

SYKE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Barrington Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

In other news, CEO Charles E. Sykes sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $3,124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,063,568.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $102,789.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,766.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,700 shares of company stock worth $7,123,489. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

