Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,291 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.37% of UniFirst worth $94,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in UniFirst by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in UniFirst by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 181,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,462,000 after purchasing an additional 19,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total value of $242,243.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,311.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,552 shares of company stock valued at $299,246 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $227.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.33. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $121.89 and a one year high of $233.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.03.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $446.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

