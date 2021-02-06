Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,835 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Workday worth $82,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

In other Workday news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $285,735.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122 over the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $263.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $266.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.14. The stock has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

See Also: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.