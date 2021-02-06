Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 686,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,925 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of International Business Machines worth $86,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $121.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.13.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.