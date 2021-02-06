Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 127,878 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,341,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,878 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.81% of Kennametal worth $84,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after buying an additional 39,931 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kennametal by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 221,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 21,502 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Kennametal by 22.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

KMT opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -87.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

