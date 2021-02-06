Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,034 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $89,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International stock opened at $202.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $142.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $564,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 205,800 shares of company stock valued at $860,624 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

